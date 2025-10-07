Altuve said during the final weekend of the regular season that he played through a "pretty painful" right foot injury and would visit with doctors in the offseason before determining a treatment plan, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve injured his foot in mid-September and missed one game before gutting it out over the final two weeks of the regular season. It's unclear whether Altuve has met with doctors yet to have the foot examined. Altuve finished the 2025 season with a .265/.329/.442 batting line, 26 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 155 games. The 35-year-old split his time fairly evenly between second base, left field and designated hitter, and it's uncertain where the Astros will have Altuve slotted in in 2026.