Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays nine innings as DH

Altuve (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk while serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

That makes back-to-back days for Altuve, who is said to be nearing a return to Houston. He played all nine innings at second base on Sunday followed by Monday's turn at DH. He'll be evaluated Tuesday before any decision is made. Round Rock has one more home game before embarking on a road trip Wednesday, so the Astros could give Altuve one more game on rehab.