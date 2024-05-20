Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Brewers.

Altuve led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his eighth of the season and first since April 28. He's hit a moderate slump in May, as he's hitting .243 with six RBI and nine runs scored across 17 games, though he has chipped in three stolen bases. Altuve has maintained a .854 OPS across the first 207 plate appearances of the campaign so there's little reason for concern for his slightly slower stretch of production.