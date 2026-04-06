Altuve went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

With lefty Jacob Lopez starting for the Athletics, Altuve hit leadoff and singled and scored in the fifth and doubled home a run in the eighth before scoring the tying run four batters later. He sandwiched two walks around his hits and reached base four times to push his slash line to an impressive .344/.523/.594 with two home runs, five RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and a 12:7 BB:K across his first 44 plate appearances of the season.