Astros' Jose Altuve: Receives positive news
Manager A.J. Hinch said after Tuesday's win over the Cubs that the Astros received "encouraging" news on Altuve (hamstring), and that he will require time to "strengthen his lower half," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
General manager Jeff Luhnow said earlier Tuesday that Altuve's injury shouldn't impact him beyond the next couple weeks, but there's still a lack of specifics of what his current return timeline looks like. The 29-year-old appeared to be nearing his activation until he was sent home from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock with right leg fatigue.
