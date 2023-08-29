Altuve hit for the cycle Monday, finishing 4-for-6 with a home run, a triple, a double, four RBI and four runs scored in a 13-5 win over Boston.

After recording the 2,000th hit of his career earlier this month, Altuve accomplished another milestone by becoming the first Astros player in 10 years to hit for the cycle. His two-run home run in the eighth inning snapped a 16-game drought, but he remained productive amid the power outage by hitting .339 during that stretch. Since returning from the injured list July 26, Altuve has gone 46-for-121 (.380 average) and is now slashing .322/.415/.529 through 282 plate appearances on the season.