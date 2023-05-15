Altuve (thumb) will move his rehab assignment to Double-A Corpus Christi for the next few games, Michael Connor of SportsTalk 790 Houston reports.

Altuve has just two hits in his 13 at-bats in his rehab assignment thus far, but his movement to Double-A has everything to do with proximity and weather than performance. The 33-year-old infielder will likely need a few more games before he's ready, and he could rejoin the Astros for their weekend series against the Athletics in Houston.