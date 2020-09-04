Altuve (knee) is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 30-year-old was removed from Thursday's contest with right knee discomfort after a hard slide into third base, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Altuve previously underwent surgery on the same knee following the 2018 campaign. It's unclear if he'll be available for Friday's matchup with the Angels, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Astros stay cautious and give him a couple days to rest up.