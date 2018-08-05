Astros' Jose Altuve: Ruled out for San Francisco trip

Altuve (knee) won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the Astros' two-game set in San Francisco that begins Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Rather than make the trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco with his teammates, Altuve will instead head back to Houston to meet with team doctors for further evaluation. It's uncertain how much progress Altuve has made in his recovery from the sore right knee since landing on the 10-day disabled list a week earlier, but more clarity on that front should be available in the next day or two. The Astros appear set to proceed with Marwin Gonzalez as their primary option at second base until the reigning AL MVP is deemed healthy enough to play on an everyday basis.