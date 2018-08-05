Astros' Jose Altuve: Ruled out for San Francisco trip
Altuve (knee) won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the Astros' two-game set in San Francisco that begins Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Rather than make the trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco with his teammates, Altuve will instead head back to Houston to meet with team doctors for further evaluation. It's uncertain how much progress Altuve has made in his recovery from the sore right knee since landing on the 10-day disabled list a week earlier, but more clarity on that front should be available in the next day or two. The Astros appear set to proceed with Marwin Gonzalez as their primary option at second base until the reigning AL MVP is deemed healthy enough to play on an everyday basis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...