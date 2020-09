Altuve went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Altuve split the gap in the sixth inning to plate George Springer then later scored the eventual game-winning run on a Kyle Tucker single. Altuve's run-producing force out in the third inning snapped a 15-game streak without an RBI. The veteran has back-to-back games with extra-base hits.