Altuve went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Altuve scored one of the game's three runs on a Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly in the first inning. It was a quiet offensive night for both teams; however, Altuve was the only Astros player to draw a walk and he drew two of them. In 207 plate appearances, Altuve is slashing .302/.372/.467 with eight home runs, 37 runs and 24 RBI. His current 10.3 BB% is the highest of his career.