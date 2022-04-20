The Astros placed Altuve (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Though general manager James Click relayed earlier Wednesday that imaging conducted on Altuve's strained left hamstring didn't reveal anything overly concerning, the 31-year-old will still be deactivated for at least the next week and a half while he waits for his left leg to fully heal. Click suggested a minimum-length IL stay could be in play for Altuve, but that will likely be contingent on the seven-time All-Star being able to run the bases and field his position without any discomfort within the next few days. The Astros will likely lean on a combination of Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum to pick up starts at the keystone while Altuve is on the mend.