Astros' Jose Altuve: Sets career high in homers

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Altuve blasted a 428-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning for his 25th home run of the season. That surpasses his previous career high of 24 long balls, established twice in the previous three campaigns. The 29-year-old has been red-hot since the start of July, hitting .346 with 15 homers and 37 RBI in 208 at-bats.