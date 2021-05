Altuve went 1-for-5 with a leadoff home run in the Astros' 9-1 win Wednesday over the Angels.

Altuve cranked the first pitch of the game from Andrew Heaney off the foul post for his fourth home run. He has a current eight-game hitting streak after a rough stretch in the final week of April. The 31-year old has three home runs, five RBI and six runs during his streak. He is slashing .286/.325/.438 in 123 plate appearances.