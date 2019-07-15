Astros' Jose Altuve: Smashes grand slam

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and three runs in a 12-4 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

The 29-year-old started the four-game set against the Rangers 1-for-9, but in the last two games, he was 7-for-11 (.636) with five RBI and six runs. Altuve has really been hitting well over the last 10 games, posting five multi-hit contests during that stretch. He is batting .274 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI, 37 runs and two steals in 234 at-bats this season.