Astros' Jose Altuve: Smashes grand slam
Altuve went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and three runs in a 12-4 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.
The 29-year-old started the four-game set against the Rangers 1-for-9, but in the last two games, he was 7-for-11 (.636) with five RBI and six runs. Altuve has really been hitting well over the last 10 games, posting five multi-hit contests during that stretch. He is batting .274 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI, 37 runs and two steals in 234 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.