Altuve went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Friday against the Rangers.

Altuve led off the game with a home run, his fifth of the season and second in three games since returning from a heel injury. He's gone 4-for-10 in that same span, also piling up five runs scored and six RBI. Though it's been a frustrating season for Altuve from a health perspective, he has maintained an excellent 143 wRC+ and .375 wOBA across 129 plate appearances.