Altuve went 2-for-7 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

Due to injuries, it took the second baseman nearly two and a half months to record his first steal of 2023, but Altuve appeared to be healthy Friday as he scampered around the bases. The 33-year-old is slashing a paltry .246/.328/.421 through 64 plate appearances, but if he can stay in the lineup, Altuve is capable of improving those numbers in a hurry.