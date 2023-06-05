Altuve (oblique) will remain out of the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jays.
Altuve will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with oblique tightness. The team said his absence was precautionary Sunday, which could remain the case again one day later. The second baseman's status is worth monitoring moving forward and if he continues to be unavailable, a stint on the injured list could be an option. Mauricio Dubon will draw another start at second base and bat leadoff in the series opener with Toronto.