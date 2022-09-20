Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Monday's 4-0 defeat of the Rays.

Altuve took Dennis Rasmussen deep to left field in the first inning for his 11th leadoff homer of the campaign. That ranks as the most leadoff home runs in the league this season and is two short of the MLB record for a single campaign. Altuve is up to 25 long balls this year, marking the third time in four seasons (the exception was the severely shortened 2020 campaign) that he has reached that mark.