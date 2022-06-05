Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals.

Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good to go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman is on a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.