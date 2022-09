Altuve went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

This was the third straight game in which Altuve has scored two runs as he continues to be effective atop the Astros' order. The steal was his first in over two weeks since he swiped a pair of bags versus the White Sox on Aug. 17. The second baseman is up to 13 steals in 14 attempts while adding 22 home runs, 48 RBI, 78 runs scored and a .286/.374/.512 slash line through 114 contests.