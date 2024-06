Altuve went 2-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

The veteran second baseman pilfered multiple bags in a game for the first time since May 2 while racking up multiple hits for the 11th time in June. Altuve has been on fire this month, batting .333 (30-for-90) in 22 contests with three homers, five steals, 15 runs and 15 RBI.