Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Altuve struck out in two of his four plate appearances, but he made the most of his lone time on base. The second baseman walked to lead off the contest, subsequently stole both second and third base and came around to score on a sacrifice fly. Altuve is up to 12 thefts on the campaign, his highest mark since he swiped 17 bases in 2018.