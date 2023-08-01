Altuve went 1-for-2 with three walks, two runs and two stolen bases in a 7-3 victory versus the Guardians on Monday.

Altuve began the Astros' half of the first inning with a bunt single and a stolen base to set the tone for a healthy stat line that included his first multi-steal game of the campaign. The veteran second baseman hadn't been running much prior to Monday, as he hadn't swiped a bag over his previous 11 contests. However, Altuve has been hitting well since returning from the injured list July 26, going 7-for-18 with a homer, two RBI, five runs and three walks over five games.