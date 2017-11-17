Astros' Jose Altuve: Takes home AL MVP honors
Altuve was named the American League's Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
Altuve's ascension to stardom took another major leap forward in 2017 as the 27-year-old became the first Astro to bring home MVP honors since Jeff Bagwell was crowned NL MVP in 1994. Altuve led the American League in hits (204) for the fourth consecutive season and won the league's batting title with a career-high .346 average. His 24 home runs were also a career high and the superstar second baseman is the consensus No. 2 player (after Mike Trout) heading into 2018 fantasy drafts. The man can do it all.
