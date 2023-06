Altuve is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Due to the early start time (12:40 p.m. ET) for the series finale coupled with an off day Monday, the Astros appear to be holding out a number of lineup regulars for rest purposes. Along with Altuve, shortstop Jeremy Pena and catcher Martin Maldonado will be riding pine Sunday. Mauricio Dubon will man the keystone and hit leadoff in Altuve's stead.