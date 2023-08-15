Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a steal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

After his 14-game hitting streak ended Sunday, Altuve bounced back with a three-hit effort in Monday's series opener with the Marlins, his fifth multi-hit game in his last six contests. Since returning from the IL on July 26, Altuve's gone 29-for-68 (.426) with nine extra-base hits and seven stolen bases in 17 games. Overall, the 33-year-old second baseman's slashing an outstanding .323/.422/.545 with nine homers, 43 runs scored and 28 RBI across 223 plate appearances this season while going 12-for-14 in stolen base attempts.