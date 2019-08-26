Astros' Jose Altuve: Ties career high in HR

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

A close game turned into a rout when the Astros plated seven runs in the eighth inning as Altuve's two-run blast capped the scoring. It was his 24th home run, tying his previous career high set in 2016 (he did it again in 2017).