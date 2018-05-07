Astros' Jose Altuve: Triples in Sunday's loss
Altuve went 1-for-4 with a triple in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Altuve completed his season cycle, hitting his first triple of 2018. His power numbers are down through the first five weeks of the season. He entered Sunday's contest with a .417 slugging percentage, down 130 points from where finished last season, and a .093 ISO (.201 in 2017).
