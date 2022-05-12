Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run, two additional RBI and one additional run scored during Thursday's 11-3 win over the Twins.

Altuve extended the Astros' lead to 3-1 with a solo shot in the third inning off Twins starter Chris Archer. He added to Houston's advantage again in the sixth by smacking a two-RBI double to left field. Altuve came around to score when the next batter -- Michael Brantley -- ripped a double to center field. During the second baseman's current eight game hitting streak, he's recorded four multi-hit games, four home runs and six RBI.