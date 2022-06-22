Siri went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.
Siri provided the last run of the game with an eighth-inning blast off Mets reliever Adonis Medina. Prior to Tuesday, Siri had gone just 2-for-25 in June. The 26-year-old outfielder has a meager .190/.255/.325 slash line with three homers, nine RBI, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases in 137 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to split time in center field with Chas McCormick until one of them heats up enough to command more playing time.