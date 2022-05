Siri is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Siri will take a seat after he started in four of the past five games while going 6-for-16 with two extra-base hits, two walks and four runs. Despite the uptick in playing time of late, Siri still looks to be the Astros' fourth outfielder behind Michael Brantley, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick.