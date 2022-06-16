Siri went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Rangers.

Siri delivered an RBI single in the opening inning, his first hit in his last six games and 13 at-bats. He's lost playing time as a result, starting only four of the team's last eight games. Houston began the season splitting starts in center field between Siri and Chas McCormick, but Mauricio Dubon has recently played a more prominent role. For the time being, it's difficult to expect consistent plate appearances for any of the trio.