Siri started in center field for the scratched Myles Straw (undisclosed) and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against the Mets.

Straw was scratched due to health and safety protocols, leaving his Opening Day status unknown. Siri and prospect Chas McCormick are competing for a spot as the fourth outfielder, but that role could expand depending on the Straw's status. Siri is 6-for-30 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored in 15 spring games.