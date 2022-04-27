Siri went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday against the Rangers.
Siri earned his second start hitting atop the Astros' order this season, though he didn't take advantage of the opportunity. Positively, he did not come to the plate with any runners in scoring position, so he didn't waste any standout chance to produce. Even so, Siri is starting to lose playing time to Chas McCormick in center field -- both were in the lineup Tuesday -- and he'll need to improve upon his .194/.265/.323 line to regain a more regular role.