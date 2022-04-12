Siri has started each of Houston's first two games against left-handed pitchers, collecting three hits across nine plate appearances.

Siri is splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field, albeit on the small side of a platoon. He is likely to hit near the bottom of the order -- he led off Sunday but Jose Altuve was out of the lineup -- though the more pressing issue is Siri's inability to make consistent contact. He has only 58 plate appearances at the major-league level, but he has regularly posted strikeout rates above 30 percent in the upper levels of the minors.