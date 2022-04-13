Siri went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run and a caught stealing in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

Siri continued his hot stretch with a solo shot in the fifth to get Houston on the board, was caught stealing after reaching on a fielder's choice in the seventh and doubled and scored the game-winning run in the ninth. He's slashing a robust .455/.538/.818 through three games, though each start has come against a southpaw and Houston should see more right-handed starters moving forward.