Siri lost out to Chas McCormick in the battle for fourth outfielder, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Siri will still be around the major-league club while Myles Straw is in quarantine. If Straw is unavailable for Opening Day, the Astros could place him on the COVID injured list -- which does not count against the 40-man roster -- and add the non-rostered Siri for the first few games of the season. Siri is a natural center fielder who plays above average defense, making him better suited to fill-in than McCormick.