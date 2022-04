Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Siri started in four of the Astros' last six games, but he hasn't made any real momentum in his bid for unseating Chas McCormick as the Astros' top option in center field. After getting off to a 6-for-14 start to the season at the plate, Siri has gone 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts over his last six games.