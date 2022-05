Siri is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

With Michael Brantley (illness) returning to the lineup for the series finale, Siri's three-game run in the starting nine will come to an end, as Chas McCormick slides over from left field to replace Siri in center. Siri went 3-for-11 with two doubles over his three starts, but he's still slashing an underwhelming .214/.267/.357 for the season.