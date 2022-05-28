Siri went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Mariners.

Siri hasn't quite become an everyday player, though he has drawn four starts in the last six games at the expense of Chas McCormick. He picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice in the second inning and proceeded to steal his fifth base of the season -- four of which have come in his last five games. Siri has maintained a subpar a .230/.285/.368 line across 95 plate appearances on the season, but he could be a strong source of runs and stolen bases if he continues to command playing time.