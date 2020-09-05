Urquidy (undisclosed) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Urquidy has been sidelined since the beginning of the season, but he'll make his season debut against the Angels during Saturday's nightcap. The right-hander hopes to be able to last between 50 and 60 pitches against Los Angeles.
