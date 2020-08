Urquidy (undisclosed) could return in two weeks as a reliever or in three or four as a starter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy missed the entirety of summer camp for undisclosed reasons and apparently wasn't able to ramp up at all while away from the team. The Astros have quite a number of injuries in both their rotation and bullpen, so it's possible they opt to bring Urquidy back in a bullpen role simply to get as many innings as they can from him as soon as possible.