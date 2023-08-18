Urquidy will be available in relief Friday against the Mariners, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros are currently rolling with a six-man rotation and Urquidy won't be needed to make a start in their three-game weekend series versus Seattle. A short relief outing could act as a sort of between-starts bullpen session before he slots back into the rotation early next week against the Red Sox.
