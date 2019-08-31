Astros' Jose Urquidy: Back with big club
Urquidy was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Colin McHugh (undisclosed) heading to the injured list in a corresponding move, Urquidy will rejoin the Astros for the stretch run. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be given a chance to start with the big club down the stretch or if he'll transition to a long-relief role. Urquidy has made five big-league appearances this season (all starts), compiling a 5.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB across 23 innings.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....