Urquidy was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Colin McHugh (undisclosed) heading to the injured list in a corresponding move, Urquidy will rejoin the Astros for the stretch run. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be given a chance to start with the big club down the stretch or if he'll transition to a long-relief role. Urquidy has made five big-league appearances this season (all starts), compiling a 5.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB across 23 innings.

