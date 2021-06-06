Urquidy (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Astros were downed 6-2 by the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Homers by Joe Panik in the fourth inning and Vladimir Guerrero in the fifth were the big blows, but Urquidy simply wasn't sharp within the strike zone in his second start off the IL. The right-hander tossed 74 pitches (50 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.76 ERA and 47:10 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing.