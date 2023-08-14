Urquidy (2-3) suffered the loss Sunday against the Angels but pitched well after allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven over five innings.

The lone run scored against Urquidy came off an RBI-double from Mickey Moniak in the third inning. The Astros were unable to deliver much offensive production Sunday, leaving Urquidy in line for an unlucky loss. The 28-year-old struck out a season-high seven batters and registered 15 whiffs while gearing up to 80 pitches. Astros' pitching coach Josh Miller said Urquidy was capped at 90 pitches, so it seems likely he'll be stretched out enough to potentially go six innings his next start which is tentatively lined up to be against the Mariners next weekend.