Urquidy (0-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings, taking the loss against Oakland on Thursday.

The offense mustered just two hits, and the Astros fell to 1-8 on their road trip, but Urquidy offered a reason for optimism. The right-hander retired the first 10 batters faced and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning. He was eventually nicked when Matt Olson hit a two-run home run following a two-out walk. Urquidy threw 88 pitches and is getting stronger leading up to his start next Thursday at home against Texas.