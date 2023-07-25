Urquidy (shoulder) tossed three innings in his most recent rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, striking out two while allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk.

Urquidy spotted 29 of his 45 pitches for strikes in the second outing of his rehab assignment as he gets stretched back out again after having been sidelined since the beginning of May with right shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old will shift his rehab to Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday for his third rehab start, and he'll most likely require an additional outing after that before returning from the 60-day injured list. Brandon Bielak would seem to be most at risk of losing his spot in the Houston rotation once Urquidy is deemed ready to go.