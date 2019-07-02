Urquidy was called up as expected for his big-league debut Tuesday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old will be thrown right into a very difficult first assignment in Denver, though he looks to have the skills to succeed at the big-league level. In 43.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock, he recorded a strong 2.89 ERA, striking out an impressive 37.0 percent of opposing batters while walking just 5.8 percent. A decent showing at Coors Field could give him the chance to remain in the Astros' rotation.